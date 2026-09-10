Humane Society of Greater Dayton seeks fosters after 50 dog rescue

MORAINE — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is asking the community for support to foster animals after taking in nearly 50 dogs from a recent hoarding case.

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The influx brought nearly 50 dogs into the shelter’s care simultaneously.

While some of the dogs have settled into temporary foster homes, others remain at the shelter receiving grooming, nail trims, and medical treatment.

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The organization is providing medical care, baths, and nail trims for the animals still housed at the shelter.

Staff members noted that foster homes offer a quiet space for dogs from overwhelming situations to relax and decompress while awaiting permanent placement.

To support volunteers, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton supplies all food, provisions, and medical care required for foster pets.

Caregivers can select the duration of their fostering commitment, and a foster coordinator assists in matching animals with appropriate households and lifestyles.

Prior fostering experience is not required to participate in the program.

For volunteers who already own pets, staff members offer instructions on how to safely separate and introduce new animals while everyone adjusts to the home environment.

Applications for community members interested in fostering are available online at hsdayton.org/foster.

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