Humane Society to hold free pet microchipping event at local fire station

MIAMISBURG — A local community will hold a free pet microchipping event this week.

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The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is partnering with Miami Township, the City of Miamisburg, and the Miami Valley Fire District to hold a free drive-thru microchipping event, Chippin’ at the Firehouse, on Friday, Oct. 23.

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From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, pet owners can bring their dogs and cats to Fire Station 51, located at 10899 Wood Road in Miamisburg, to receive a free microchip from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

No appointment is necessary, and you won’t have to leave your vehicle.

The Humane Society said that the event builds on the organization’s ongoing commitment to making preventive pet care accessible to local families.

Last year, the organization provided nearly 700 free microchips to community pets, providing pet owners with greater peace of mind and improving chances of reuniting lost animals with their families.

“Helping pets find their way home starts with giving families the tools to protect them,” Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said. “Microchipping is a simple, permanent form of identification that can make a tremendous difference when a pet goes missing. By working alongside our local partners, we’re removing barriers to this important service and helping more families take a proactive step toward keeping their pets safe.”

The Humane Society added that the event highlights the impact of community partnerships in strengthening the safety net for animals throughout the Miami Valley.

By eliminating the cost of microchipping and offering a convenient drive-thru experience, participating organizations are making it easier for pet owners to access a valuable resource.

The event is open to the public. You do not have to be a resident of Miamisburg or Miami Township to participate.

Dogs and cats are welcome; dogs should be leashed, and cats should be secured in carriers.

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