Humane Society to host free pet microchipping event

KETTERING — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is teaming up with the Kettering police and fire to host “Chippin’ in the USA,” a free community microchip event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The event will take place on June 18, from 1:00-5:00 p.m., at the Kettering Fire Department, located at 2861 Bobbie Place.

Animal shelters nationwide see an increase in lost pets during the days surrounding Independence Day, according to the Humane Society.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fireworks, parties, unfamiliar visitors and loud celebrations can frighten animals, causing them to escape from homes, yards or leashes.

The free drive-thru event is open to pet owners from throughout the Miami Valley, with no appointment necessary.

A microchip provides permanent identification for a pet.

The quick and safe procedure is similar to a routine vaccination and allows shelters, veterinary clinics and animal control agencies to identify lost pets and contact their owners.

There is no limit on the number of pets that may be microchipped, and there are no residency requirements to participate.

For more information about the event, people can visit hsdayton.org or call (937) 268-PETS.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]