Humane Society rescues 48 dogs from Moraine hoarding situation

MORAINE — A total of 48 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Moraine, where they were found living in unsanitary conditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rescuers found the animals living surrounded by trash, debris, and feces, according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Some of the dogs were confined to filthy crates that were stacked two high.

TRENDING STORIES:

All 48 animals are adult mixed-breed dogs weighing 40 pounds or less.

The rescue organization is seeking foster families to assist with the animals.

The organization is providing medical care, supplies, and support to individuals who foster the dogs.