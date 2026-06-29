Humanitarian aid organization to send disaster relief team to Kentucky

A ministry that is focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief is deploying a disaster response team to aid those affected by the flooding in Kentucky.

KENTUCKY — A ministry that is focused on international humanitarian aid and disaster relief is deploying a disaster response team to aid those affected by the flooding in Kentucky.

Matthew 25: Ministries team will leave on Monday, June 29, with supplies to help roughly 18 counties that are experiencing flooding conditions, according to a spokesperson.

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TRENDING STORIES:

Heavy storms and severe flooding have led to many cities and counties declaring states of emergency.

The counties include: Albany, Brandenburg, Burkesville, McKee, Muldraugh, Bullitt, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Grayson, Jackson, Jessamine, Madison, Meade, Mercer, Metcalf, Spencer, and Wayne counties.

“This flooding is having a devastating effect on these rural communities,” said CEO Tim Mettey.

Mettey said that many areas are submerged with limited access to critical supplies and services.

He said, “Helping our neighbors recover from this destructive event, giving them hope and helping them regain a semblance of normalcy is our immediate focus.”

The disaster response team will deliver supplies that include personal care kits, hygiene products, clean-up tools, first aid, safety kits, charging stations, and more.

Matthew 25: Ministries is accepting donations to help those affected by the flooding.

To donate online, visit here or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

A full list of supplies that are being requested can be found on their website. Donations can also be dropped off at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

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