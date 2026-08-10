Hundreds block Vandalia intersection as sports cars drive recklessly

VANDALIA — Hundreds of people took over two intersections in Montgomery County last weekend.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins obtained video of sports cars driving recklessly. We’ll show the video and reactions from people LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

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The video shows sports cars being driven recklessly along North Dixie Drive and Benchwood Road in Vandalia. There were also over 100 people blocking the intersection.

Tire marks could be seen left behind on North Dixie Drive and Benchwood Road.

Jenkins showed the video to car enthusiast Augustine Malfavon while he was getting gas.

He said that he would love this in his younger years. But he’s a grandfather now and concerned about safety.

“People used to drag race up and down the street, but it was all straight away. No burning out like this. No ceiling off the streets. It was all back streets. But you know, this kind of makes it unsafe,” said Malfavon.

The video also shows that several Butler Township Police cruisers arrived at the scene. Dozens scattered away when they heard the police sirens.

A black muscle car was seen driving recklessly past a police cruiser.

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