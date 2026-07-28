Hundreds of couples celebrate 50+ years of marriage at Clark County Fair’s ‘Golden Wedding’

CLARK COUNTY — Hundreds of couples who have spent at least five decades all celebrated their love today.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson attended the Clark County Fair’s ‘Golden Wedding’ today. Hear from some of the couples who celebrated their love on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.
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Every couple who attended the ‘Golden Wedding’ has been married for at least 50 years.
We will update this story.
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