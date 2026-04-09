Hundreds evacuated after gas leak in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS — Hundreds of people were evacuated due to a gas leak in downtown Columbus on Thursday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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The leak occurred on Park Street, causing about 800 to 1,000 people from nearby businesses to be evacuated.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire told our media partner that a construction crew hit a gas line while working in the area.

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North Market was one of the businesses that had to evacuate.

The business will remain closed for the rest of the day, but other companies are starting to let people back in.

No injuries or illnesses were reported in relation to the leak, WBNS-10 reported.

Around 3 p.m., fire officials told our media partner that the situation was contained and would be handled by Columbia Gas.

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