Hundreds gather for annual Bike to Work Day at RiverScape

Hundreds of cyclists gathered this morning at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton for Five Rivers MetroParks’ annual National Bike to Work Day breakfast. The event honored those who choose cycling as part of the national movement, which has been active for seven decades.

For more than 20 years, Five Rivers MetroParks has hosted the breakfast, offering hot pancakes to provide “pedal power” for participants.

Dayton Bike to Work Day

This annual tradition celebrates the MetroParks’ dedication to supporting cyclists and promoting the use of human-powered transportation over gas and electric engines. Southwest Ohio boasts a 350-mile paved trail network, enabling riders to navigate the region.

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Don, a cyclist who lives in Oakwood and commutes to his job in Dayton, highlighted the personal benefits of his daily ride. “I feel great when I do it, the day feels like it starts the right way, and then on my way home, it brings energy,” Don said.

He also reflected on the quality of the local infrastructure after having lived in other places without comparable amenities. “I took it for granted being here, and I was like, where are my trails, where are my options? So, it’s perfect, perfect size community and region, and these amenities are incredible,” Don stated.

Andy, another cyclist who bikes to work in Kettering, shared a similar sentiment about the area’s walkability and bike-friendliness. “I like to live in a place where I can walk and ride, so if I’m going to move somewhere, I want a place that I can easily walk and ride, and I think Dayton and the surrounding areas are like that,” Andy said.

Dayton Bike to Work Day

Brent Anslinger, outdoor recreation program manager for Five Rivers MetroParks, discussed the event’s role in inspiring new cyclists. “So giving somebody an idea that maybe today’s the day I’ll try to ride that five miles or that 10 miles and use the trail system,” Anslinger explained.

“A lot of people don’t know the trail system is connected, so maybe a day like today helps them go, “Oh, I didn’t realize I could go that far on the trail, and so it’s all about planting seeds and seeing where that grows.”

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