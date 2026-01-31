Hundreds gather for ICE protest in Dayton

Dozens of people are marching through downtown Dayton protesting ICE.

The protests, organized by several different groups, are highlighting the enforcement actions by immigration agents in Minneapolis.

Hundreds gathered near Courthouse Square.

They are voicing their concerns after two people in Minneapolis died while protesting enforcement actions.

“They’re not enforcing the law, they’re breaking the law in the name of the law and that does not make sense to me,” Peter Chase said.

These protests are taking place just days before Haitian refugees are set to lose their temporary protected status.

