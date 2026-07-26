Hundreds gather for Lake Festival Parade in Celina

Hundreds gathered for the 2026 Lake Festival Parade in Celina on Saturday. It takes place every summer to celebrate its grand lake heritage.

Hundreds gather for Lake Festival Parade in Celina

CELINA — Hundreds gathered for the 2026 Lake Festival Parade in Celina on Saturday.

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It takes place every summer to celebrate its grand lake heritage.

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The Lake Festival Parade was on Saturday night.

Among those in the parade were Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney and Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn.

Dunn took video of the parade just moments before it started on Country Road and East Market Street.

There was also a craft show, a carnival, and concessions.

The Lake Festival continues Sunday.

Lake Festival Parade Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

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