Hundreds gather outside ICE facility in Ohio

Hundreds gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in southwest Ohio on Sunday.

BLUE ASH — Hundreds gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in southwest Ohio on Sunday.

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Thousands of Haitians who lost their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) were ordered to check in.

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled in June in favor of the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which wanted to end TPS for people from countries, including Haiti, as reported by News Center 7.

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Many Haitians lived in Springfield.

The Miami Valley Immigration Coalition said that over 500 lined the streets in Blue Ash with a message.

“ICE cannot do this in the shadows, and we support our Haitian neighbors,” said Kelly Sheehy. “We love them, we want them here, and they deserve to be treated with respect.”

Our news crew was in Springfield when dozens of people shared first-hand experiences on what life has been like since thousands of Haitians came to town.

The Department of Homeland Security officially ended TPS for Haitians last week.

“These individuals can either self-deport or we’ll arrest you and send you back. It’s that simple,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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