Hundreds gather to raise money for cancer in Dayton

DAYTON — Dozens of businesses are coming together to raise money for cancer care.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman previews the Gala of Hope Living in Color LIVE in Dayton on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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The Gala of Hope Living in Color is being held in the Dayton Masonic Temple’s ballroom.

They said on social media that the purpose is “to celebrate hope, community, and the incredible impact we’re making together for families facing cancer throughout the Dayton region.”

People are starting to fill the ballroom for the dinner.

In 2024, they raised $2 million.

There will be a live auction featuring artwork and collectibles.

“You know cancer doesn’t impact just one part of someone’s life. It impacts their family, their finances, and their futures,” said Morgan Ednie, executive director of the Gala Hope Foundation.

Morgan says that they are looking to make history by raising $3 million.

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