Hundreds gather to in solidarity to raise mental awareness in Dayton

DAYTON — Hundreds of people gathered today to show solidarity in Dayton.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, The Nurturing Community Cultivating Justice (NCCJ) hosted Pride Rocks! at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday.

The goal was to paint Pride-themed rocks with suicide-prevention messaging.

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They have hosted Pride Rocks! for six years.

Blake Miller told our news crew that it started small with people just painting rocks and affirmations.

The goal was to help people push through their mental health lows. He says it has grown beyond their dream.

“Suicide prevention is everybody’s business. So, the reason we’re out here is because we really believe in the message,” said Miller. “When everyone comes together, you can really make a difference.”

He said that they plan to continue with the event next year.

Visit this website for more information.

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