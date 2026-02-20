Hundreds raise awareness for heart disease at ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon

Hundreds attended the “Go Red for Women” luncheon on Thursday. The annual event raises awareness for heart disease, which is the number one killer in women.

The annual event raises awareness for heart disease, which is the number one killer in women.

The luncheon took place at the Marriott at the University of Dayton

“A lot of times, as women, we put our own personal health on the back burner, as we’re busy taking care of our families and everyone else around us,” said Michael Izor, Cincinnati-Dayton Division Health Leader with Kroger Health. “So, the importance of this is, the analogy, you put on your own oxygen mask first, so you can continue to take care of those around you.”

The event encourages women to know their numbers when it comes to total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index (BMI).

