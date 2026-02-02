Hundreds rally for Springfield’s Haitian community as they face end of Temporary Protection Status

Hundreds rally for Springfield’s Haitian community as they face end of Temporary Protection Status

SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of people rallied in Springfield on Monday to show support for the city’s Haitian community, one day before thousands of Haitian residents are set to lose their Temporary Protection Status in the United States.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Speakers talked about the impact of thousands of Haitians living in Springfield, and what could happen if they all left.

“I have some friends that are Haitian, and it’s just a blessing, you know, because we’re all alike,” Lisa Yates, of Springfield, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Yates told News Center 7 that freezing weather will not hinder her support. She said she’s stepping out for more than just the Haitian community, but for her late son, who would’ve done the same thing.

“Fulfilling my son’s dream, Deputy Matthew Yates, to keep going on far, as the opportunity to still help someone,” Yates said.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church welcomed people from the Springfield community and beyond for Monday’s rally. One man told News Center 7 that he drove from Cleveland to attend.

“There’s Haitians up where I’m from, too, and not as concentrated as here, but I feel for them,” Edwin Burns said. “Man, I worry about them.”

After the rally, community leaders and pastors held a closed-door session to further discuss ways to support and stand with the Haitian community.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group