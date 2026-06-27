Hundreds show up for 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive

Hundreds dropped off recycling items for our 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive on Saturday.

DAYTON — Hundreds dropped off recycling items for our 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive on Saturday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, people dropped items, including a treadmill bike that they don’t normally get rid of.

>>PHOTOS: 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive in full swing

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The view from Sky 7 showed the scale of the setup for our 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Event outside our WHIO studios in Dayton.

Sky 7 also showed some of the items people dropped off on Saturday.

“I’ve got like a treadmill bike, things cluttering up my garage that I can’t usually get rid of, and this was motivation to do so,” said Robin Johnson.

“I had a lot of slightly used stuff that, you know, you collect around the house. It’s time to get rid of it. Okay, came last year. Now, I’m here back again this year,” said Dewayne Eslick.

We worked with several local partners on our latest 7 Circle Kindness event.

This includes the Resident Home Association. They help adults with developmental disabilities find housing and provide support to them in those houses.

“This is our second year being a partner with 7 Circle. And we really enjoy the partnership,” said Lori Singer, Resident Home Association. “We love to come out and volunteer for the events. It’s great to see the community give back. And that’s what we’re all about, is giving back to others.”

Another 7 Circle of Kindness partner is Morris Home.

“The important piece is that one of our values is giving back to the community. We believe our community is where we’re based upon,” said Kevin Schrock, VP of Operations for Morris Home Association. “Not only do our employees live in this community, but our customers. So, it makes us feel good about giving back to the area and contributing as we can.”

We had an expanded list of hard-to-recycle items people could drop off. News Center 7’s John Bedell said there was a line of cars waiting before it started.

“Thanks for coming,” a volunteer said. “Have a great day!”

Saturday’s 7 Circle of Kindness event was all about giving people a chance to donate or rethink what they put in the trash.

“I would prefer to recycle rather than just putting everything in the landfill,” said Johnson.

“So much stuff at the house that somebody can use instead of getting rid of it. Just bring it down here to help somebody else out,” said Eslick.

Almost 700 vehicles stopped by to drop off their recyclables.

Thank you for stopping by.

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