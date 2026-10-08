Hurricane Isaias to bring rain, wind to the Miami Valley Sunday

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this dry and beautiful Thursday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to give you the latest on Isaias as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast. The latest advisory at 2PM shows Isaias is still a Category 1 hurricane.

Advisory

The forecast calls for some continued strengthening into a Category 2 before landfall late Friday. The remnants will arrive in the Miami Valley late Saturday into Sunday.

Track

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Rain may be steady to briefly heavy overnight into early Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is forecast at this time. It will turn breezy with gusts of 20-35mph.

Futurecast

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Rain will conclude late Sunday with average totals from 0.50-1.50 inches. The good news is our soils can handle this amount of rain without any concerns with flooding.

Rain Totals

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