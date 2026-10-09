Hurricane Isaias could trigger gas price hikes in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — The first hurricane of the season is expected to make landfall on Friday night.

States along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Isais to make landfall.

The path of the hurricane is projected to hit the Miami Valley over the next few days.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have an update on how Hurricane Isais will affect gas prices in the Miami Valley

TRENDING STORIES:

CBS reports that in anticipation of the storm, oil and gas producers in the Gulf are shutting down a large share of offshore production.

At least 8 manned oil platforms have been evacuated.

This comes a week after Governor Mike DeWine suspended the state’s gas tax temporarily.

News Center 7 will continue to track Hurricane Isaias as it makes its way to shore.

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