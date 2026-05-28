Husband accused of killing wife, her 11-year-old daughter inside Ohio home

COLUMBUS — A man has been arrested after a woman and a young girl were found dead inside a Columbus home on Wednesday evening.

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Columbus police were called to a home on Chatsworth Way for a well-being check around 7:15 p.m., our news partners at WBNS reported.

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Before officers could get to the scene, a relative entered the house and found both the bodies of 33-year-old Shalimar Green and 11-year-old Aliv’eyah Chandler. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by WBNS revealed that police believe Shalimar and Aliv’eyah to be mother and daughter.

They were both found with gunshot and stab wounds.

Evidence collected at the scene identified 35-year-old Derrick Green, Shalimar’s husband, as the suspect in both of their death, WBNS reported.

While a red 2012 Dodge Challenger registered in Derrick’s name was at the home, a white 2011 Ford Explorer was missing.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Derrick had been sleeping in the Challenger.

When looking into the car, investigators stated that ammunition was visible in the front passenger seat. Court records stated that it was a match to the caliber of multiple spent cartridges found inside the home.

It was later learned that Shalimar and Derrick were involved in an ongoing domestic dispute, which included ending their relationship, WBNS reported.

Court records further allege that Shalimar found Derrick sleeping on the couch with a knife on Tuesday. She reportedly took it away and confronted him about why he had it.

Derrick was arrested by SWAT officers on Thursday and booked into the Franklin County Jail. He’s currently been charged with two counts of murder, according to online court records.

An initial court date has not been scheduled at the time of this report.

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