Husband accused of stabbing, killing wife at Ohio home

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of his wife, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Franklin County Municipal Court records indicate that dispatchers received a call about someone involved in a fight who needed help along Dyer Road in Columbus last month.

Upon arrival, officers found Porfirio Sanchez-Eufracio, 38, at the front door with injuries.

Records obtained by WBNS-10 indicate that Porfirio told officers that he was involved in a fight with his wife, Hairacema Sanchez-Sanchez.

Police found Hairacema lying inside the house with a deep cut on her neck. She died on scene, WBNS-10 reported.

Porfirio was hospitalized for treatment, but was later booked into the Franklin County jail on murder charges.

