Husband charged with wife’s murder after days-long investigation in Tipp City

Caleb Carl Flynn, 39, is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

TIPP CITY — The husband of a woman who was killed in her Tipp City home has been charged with murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Caleb Carl Flynn, 39, was booked into the Miami County Jail at approximately 5:07 p.m., records show.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said Caleb is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Caleb is charged with the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

“The Tipp City Police Department appreciates the community’s patience and support while this collaborative investigative team worked diligently on this complex case. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the many agencies that have assisted—and continue to assist—in this investigation involving a tragic loss of life," Adkins said.

Authorities found probable cause to charge Caleb with murder; however, specific investigative details were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ashley was killed in her home on Cunningham Court early Monday morning.

Investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when someone reportedly broke in and shot her.

News Center 7 obtained the dispatch logs when Tipp City police first found out about the incident on Cunningham Court. The call makes references to an “RP,” which means a reporting party or the person who called 911.

“Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open,” the dispatcher said.

The dispatcher went on to say that a female was reportedly shot and not responding.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers that there were kids in the home.

“RP and juvenile daughter are locked in a bedroom,” the dispatcher tells authorities. “Just a correction - the juveniles are going to be in their own rooms asleep currently.”

News Center 7 repeatedly requested 911 calls. On Wednesday, the Miami County Prosecutor responded to our request for the 911 calls and said they were not being released at this time because they’re part of the investigative record, which is legal according to Ohio law.

The prosecutor’s office said we will get that call, but it isn’t clear when.

“I would like to formally recognize the hard work and dedication of all investigators involved in this case. These individuals have spent countless hours utilizing numerous resources to bring the investigation to this point. Their work is not complete, and they will continue to pursue this case with integrity and dedication as it proceeds through the court process,” Adkins said.

Caleb Flynn remains booked in the Miami County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group