Hydrant flushing in local city to continue this week

KETTERING — A local city will continue its annual hydrant flushing program this week.
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The Kettering Fire Department posted on social media that crews will be working in the neighborhoods along Far Hills Avenue between W David Road and W Rahn Road.
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Crews will be working from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays.
While crews are in the area, residents are asked to run cold water to check for clarity and should wait to wash laundry until after 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
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