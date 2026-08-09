Hydrant flushing work to continue this week in local city

KETTERING — A local city will continue its annual hydrant flushing program this week.
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The Kettering Fire Department posted on social media that firefighters will be working in the neighborhoods between Shroyer Road and Ackerman Blvd the week of Aug. 10.
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Firefighters will be working from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays.
While firefighters are in the area, residents are asked to run cold water to check for clarity and should wait to wash laundry until after 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visit this website for more information.
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