I-70 traffic to shift to new roadway this week

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Traffic is expected to shift to a new roadway on a portion of Interstate 70 in Wayne County, Indiana, by the end of the week.

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Traffic on a three-mile section of eastbound I-70 from State Route 227 to the Ohio State line will move to new pavement toward the median as part of the Revive I-70 project, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

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The shift will happen in two phases, with drivers in the left lane expected to be on the new pavement on or after early Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The right lane will shift to the new roadway by early Friday, Oct. 23.

Traffic will stay in this configuration through spring. This will allow crews to move their work zone to the outside lanes.

Overnight restrictions are planned for Tuesday and Thursday to prepare for the shift. Additional overnight restrictions are needed for bridge work and other improvements in the western portion of the project corridor.

The planned restrictions are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 19 - Wednesday, Oct. 21

Eastbound I-70 ramps to and from S.R. 1 closed



Eastbound I-70 reduced to one lane from Brick Church Road to Centerville Road

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Eastbound I-70 reduced to one lane from west of U.S. 35 to the Ohio state line

Thursday, Oct. 22

Eastbound I-70 ramps to and from U.S. 40 closed



Eastbound I-70 ramps to and from S.R. 227 closed



Eastbound I-70 reduced to one lane from west of U.S. 35 to the Ohio state line

Friday, Oct. 23 (10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

Eastbound I-70 ramps to and from S.R. 1 closed



Eastbound I-70 reduced to one lane from Brick Church Road to Centerville Road



Westbound I-70 ramps to and from S.R. 1 closed



Westbound I-70 reduced to one lane near S.R. 1

Overnight closures are 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

The construction zone speed limit remains active on I-70. A reduced speed of 55 mph is in place for the duration of Revive I-70 work. Drivers are asked to slow down and avoid distractions in work zones.

The Revive I-70 project includes improvements to I-70 in Wayne County from west of Cambridge City to the Indiana/Ohio state line. It is expected to reduce corridor congestion, improve traffic flow, and improve safety.

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