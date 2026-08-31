I-75 to expand in a new construction project in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers can expect to see more construction on Interstate 75.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is adding an extra lane from Springboro to Miami Township.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the timeline of the project LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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A fourth lane will be added in both directions.

ODOT told News Center 7 in July that once the new lanes are opened, they hope it will alleviate some of the congestion drivers notice in that area.

The construction will be between the Pennyroyal Road overpass in Springboro and the Lyons Road overpass in Miami Township.

Construction started last month, with most of the construction work happening overnight.

The project is expected to be finished in Fall 2029.

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