I-75 lane closures planned for rehabilitation, lane addition project

MONTGOMERY/WARREN COUNTIES — Overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 75 in Montgomery and Warren counties will start next month.

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The restrictions are needed so crews can begin to prepare for the rehabilitation and lane addition project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

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Starting the week of July 6, the contractor will start preconstruction operations, which include nightly lane closures on I-75 North between Lyons Road and Pennyroyal Road.

Crews will prepare the shoulders for a traffic shift during these closures.

Once the work is complete, northbound traffic will move to the exterior right lanes and shoulder, according to ODOT.

This will allow the contractor to install a barrier and temporary pavement that will be used by southbound traffic starting in Spring 2027.

ODOT said this project will rehabilitate the current lanes along I-75 in both directions and create an additional lane between I-675 and Pennyroyal Road.

The department expects this project to be complete in Fall 2029.

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