I-75 NB right lanes closed for 5 hours after semi-truck hits wall, driver injured

DAYTON — A semi truck crash left the right two lanes of Interstate 75 Northbound closed down for hours.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a crash on I-75 NB near Stanley Avenue, according to a previous report.

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When officers arrived on the scene, the founds a semi-truck had struck one of the temporary walls in the construction area, according to a spokesperson.

The semi-truck’s fuel tank was punctured, leaving about a quarter-mile trail of diesel fuel.

The Dayton Fire Department’s Hazmat Unit responded to clean up the diesel spill.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to assist Dayton Police in shutting down the right two lanes from 1:10 a.m. to about 6:30 a.m., until the spill could be cleaned up and the Ohio Department of Transportation could fix the wall.

The 40-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital with a possible injury.

The driver was also cited for the crash.

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