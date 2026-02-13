‘I can’t catch my breath;’ Family of mother killed in crash speaks at sentencing

TROTWOOD — A man will spend at least five years behind bars for running a red light and killing a mother of three.

Christopher Matheney killed Lakeisha Brown in September 2024 in a crash at Free Pike and Salem Avenue.

In court, Brown’s family told him that his decision to drive drunk changed their lives forever.

“You ran the red light at 80 miles an hour, you took my daughter from me,” Morris Brown Sr., Lakeisha’s father, said.

Morris lost his 33-year-old daughter and is now raising her three children.

“The only thing the twins, the youngest two, say is ‘I wish that man hadn’t hit my mom,’” he said.

Trotwood police said Matheney’s blood alcohol level was three times higher than the legal limit the night of the crash.

“I’ve been walking around like someone hit me in the stomach, and I can’t catch my breath,” Beverly Malone, Brown’s aunt, said. “I feel like I’ve been holding my breath since the night of the accident.

Matheney told the judge he had no intent to harm anyone and hadn’t drunk since the night of the crash.

He tried to apologize to Lakeisha’s children.

“I hurt you, your family, and your mom, and I’m sorry, from the bottom of my heart, I feel it every day,” Matheney said.

The judge said no words or change in behavior will bring back Lakeisha.

Something her father echoed.

“You changed people’s lives, you changed people’s lives off of one decision,” Morris said.

