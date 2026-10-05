‘I did not kill my wife;’ Caleb Flynn maintains innocence while getting life without parole

Caleb Flynn tearfully addressed the court ahead of his sentencing on Monday.

MIAMI COUNTY — Caleb Flynn has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is inside the courtroom and will provide an update on Flynn’s sentencing during News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

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Flynn tearfully read a prepared statement, in which he started by addressing his daughters before going on to address his parents, brother, and in-laws.

“I made vows to Ashley on our wedding day, and I failed those vows,” Flynn went on to say.

Before reading a piece of scripture to end his statement, Flynn maintained his innocence.

“I did not kill my wife,” Flynn said. “I will continue to fight for my innocence as long as the Lord allows me to.”

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Caleb Flynn found guilty on all counts in murder of wife, Ashley

Flynn was found guilty on nine charges last week, including aggravated murder, murder, and tampering with evidence.

A 12-person jury deliberated for a little over two hours before reaching a verdict.

Flynn was seen crying between his attorneys as Judge Pratt read the verdict.

His attorney, Patrick Mulligan, spoke to reporters after the verdict was read.

Mulligan said that the defense planned to file an appeal and that Caleb stands by his innocence.

In a hearing last Thursday, Judge Pratt ordered that Flynn will have to register on the state’s Violent Offender Registry if he is ever released from prison.

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