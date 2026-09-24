‘I don’t want to come out anymore;’ Neighbor speaks out after 2 teens shot

DAYTON — Neighbors spoke out about a shooting that left two teenagers injured.

The shooting happened on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Grafton Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

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One teenager was shot in the face. Both teenagers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but police are still searching for a second suspect.

Dayton Police officers went to Grafton Avenue after receiving this call on Tuesday afternoon.

“Somebody just got shot. Hurry up,” the 911 caller said.

Samuel Shoemaker has lived in the neighborhood for years. He said that he has growing concerns about youth violence.

“My wife called me and told me to be careful because the police were already here,” he said.

Another neighbor gave News Center 7 Ring camera footage. The neighbor said it shows teens firing shots on the same street three months ago.

“I don’t know whether I want to even come out anymore. Because we all, during the night, we hear shooting, shooting, shooting,” said Shoemaker.

Shoemaker said that police have been to the street multiple times for similar incidents.

Police said that they arrested a 16-year-old and booked him into the Juvenile Justice Center on several charges, including felonious assault.

Investigators say that the teen and another suspect were in a stolen SUV when they fired shots at the victims.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will review the 16-year-old’s charges.

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