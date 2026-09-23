‘I still can’t believe it happened that way;’ Mother shares story on birth of son in car

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights mother had her son’s birth planned out, but he had his own plan.

By coming into the world in the car, on the way to the hospital.

Jasmine Jones was prepared for motherhood with the birth of her two daughters. She already had her son’s birth plan printed.

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“I had an entire birth plan printed out, like all the details and what I wanted, what I didn’t want,” said Jones.

Jones said she had met with her doula to plan a natural birth for her son Jayce when he decided to make his way into the world days before his due date on Aug. 20.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to scare you or anything, but can you hurry up?’” she said.

Her partner helped her into the car and drove to Kettering Health from Huber Heights.

“First push, he came out within seconds, and then like 10 seconds later, I pushed again, and the rest of his body came out,” Jones said.

She gave birth to Jayce in the passenger seat of the car.

“I still just can’t believe it happened that way,” she said. “I wanted to go natural, I planned it, but not that natural, obviously.”

Jones said she is grateful that her son is healthy and to have a story to share for years to come.

“He’s going to be 18, graduating. I’m going to tell everyone, by the way, he was born in the car,” she said.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

Jones said that by sharing her story, it encourages other mothers, especially mothers of color, to create a birth plan. That way, mothers will have the training to go back on it in case things, or the baby, have other plans in mind.

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