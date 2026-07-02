I-TEAM: 30+ women file complaints with AG over financial loss from ‘Women Who Want It All’ group

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dozens of women claim they’ve lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a women’s empowerment group.

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The I-Team’s consumer investigative reporter, Xavier Hershovitz, is digging into the complaints regarding the group. He’ll break down the allegations and financial strain women say they’re facing tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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More than 30 consumer complaints have been filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. In them, women say they were led to believe they were paying into promotions for everything from trips to gas gift cards, even reimbursements for utilities or tuition.

Michelle Farris lives in Cincinnati now, but spent eight years in Dayton. Women she knew added her to the “Women Who Want It All” Facebook group.

Farris told News Center 7 that she bought several gift card promotions, but only received some of them.

“It was kind of one of those situations where certain things were given to you just to kind of keep you buying,” Farris said.

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