I-TEAM: Accident Child Shootings - Today on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — A lifetime of memories, a future of possibility—it can all be snuffed out when a child finds an unsecured gun.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 I-Team Lead investigator John Bedell teams up with reporters nationwide to track hundreds of accidental shootings involving kids, today on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Charles F. Kettering Foundation purchases historic building for new headquarters
- Flurries are possible across the Miami Valley
- ‘They just shot through my wall;’ Deputies investigating shots fired in Montgomery County
Is anything being done to stop these tragedies?
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group