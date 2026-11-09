I-TEAM: Accident Child Shootings - Today on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — A lifetime of memories, a future of possibility—it can all be snuffed out when a child finds an unsecured gun.

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News Center 7 I-Team Lead investigator John Bedell teams up with reporters nationwide to track hundreds of accidental shootings involving kids, today on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.

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Is anything being done to stop these tragedies?

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