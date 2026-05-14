I-Team: Chinese companies with Miami Valley ties facing federal scrutiny - Today at 5:00 The News Center 7 I-Team and Dayton Daily News team up to follow trail of money and properties after federal raids

MORAINE — Two summers ago, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided the Fuyao plant in Moraine and more than two dozen other properties around the Miami Valley with search warrants in hand.

But nearly two years later, there have been no charges in the criminal case that federal investigators have said is “focused on allegations of financial crime, money laundering, labor exploitation, and potential human smuggling violations.”

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So where does the federal investigation stand now?

The News Center 7 I-Team’s lead investigative reporter, John Bedell, teamed up with the Dayton Daily News to find out.

And after Fuyao got massive local and state tax incentives to come to the Miami Valley, the I-Team looked into whether the company has delivered on its promises tied to those agreements.

Plus, the Dayton-area ties we uncovered to another Chinese company facing federal scrutiny.

See what the I-Team uncovered as a part of a months-long investigation this afternoon on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

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