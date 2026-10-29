I-Team Consumer Alert: Discount Dining - Today on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — It’s something we all notice at the grocery store: the price of food has gone up.

Even trying to grab dinner out is pricing out some families.

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News Center 7’s Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz is finding ways to feed a family of four for as close to $20 as possible on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.

Maybe you are in the mood for some fried chicken. At KFC, they offer a $20 build-a-bucket meal.

Hershovitz will show you all the deals he found in this I-Team Money Saver Alert: Discount Dining.

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