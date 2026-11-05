I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Pump Vs Charger - Could it save you money?

I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Pump Vs Charger - Could it save you money?

DAYTON — Drivers have been paying more at the pump for months, ever since the war with Iran started in February.

However, some drivers haven’t felt the money pinch at all because they rely on electric cars to get around. But are electric cars truly saving drivers money?

News Center 7’s Consumer reporter Xavier Hershovitz looked into EVs and the questions that drivers should ask before buying one.

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Helena Prince of Michigan said, “Oh yeah, oh yeah, especially now with the cost of gas.” News Center 7 ran into Helena at a gas station in Huber Heights.

She’s been driving an electric vehicle since 2024, and was on her way home to Michigan after taking the vehicle on a road trip.

“It was a bit of a learning curve, but it actually was better than we thought it was going to be,” Helena said.

She loves no longer having to stop at the gas station. Instead, she mostly just plugs it in and charges it at home.

It’s cheaper than a gas vehicle. So the electricity bill is not that much more,” Helena said.

In Beavercreek, SVG Motors has several electric vehicles on their lot.

Steve VanGorder, CEO and owner of SVG Motors, said, “I’ve gone to great lengths to stock EVs because for those that are interested in those vehicles, many of them wouldn’t consider going the other way.”

VanGorder said he sees many drivers come in specifically looking for EV’s but also tries to educate other drivers that are interested.

“If you’re a good salesperson, your job isn’t really to make decisions for customers. Your job is to provide them with options,” he said.

VanGorder drives an electric vehicle himself, so he knows what questions customers should consider.

“How far do you drive every day? Do you travel a lot? I mean, depending on your driving habits, it might make a ton of sense for you,” VanGorder said.

If you are looking to buy one, VanGorder said the Dayton market has been slower to adopt than other markets out west, making way for some deals,

“The dealers have more of an appetite to make deals on them, so we sell them,” VanGorder said.

With more EV’s on the market, prices on them have come down compared to when they first hit the road.

Keith Barry, Senior Autos Reporter for Consumer Reports, said, “There are some more, you know, more affordable options out there. They’re certainly not cheap, but it isn’t just luxury vehicles that we’re talking about now.”

Barry has been a part of testing EV’s for their annual reviews. When it comes to deciding if an EV is cheaper, there are a few factors to look at.

“A new EV is going to cost more than a new gas-only car. That’s just sort of how it is. That the price difference has been coming down over the years, but it’s still there,” Barry said.

In Ohio, EVs do cost more to register with the BMV, and there is a shift from paying for gas at the pump to paying for that charge on your electric bill.

“You are going to save money in the long run. It’s just that kind of a shock when you’re first getting that first bill and saying, ' Why is this so expensive?” Barry said.

Consumer Reports said EV drivers also say they must change their tires more often. But EVs also don’t require oil changes and need less routine maintenance

“It can take a little bit of a mental adjustment to say, Okay, but I’m saying this somewhere else,” Barry said.

An adjustment that drivers like Helena have fully embraced.

“I really like it. Very smooth driving, and really not that complicated at all,” Helena said.

The bottom line is that an EV is not for everyone, but can provide some long-term cost savings with upfront investment.

Consumer Reports estimates that you’ll get the return on that within three to eight years. The switch can be a big adjustment, but many EV drivers said they wouldn’t go back.

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