Packages advance on a conveyor belt as they are sorted at the U.S. Postal service’s Royal Palm Processing and Distribution Center on December 4, 2017 in Opa Locka, Florida. The U.S. Postal Service is projecting more than 850 million packages will be sent during the busy holiday shopping and gift giving season. They expect to deliver more than 6 million packages each of the five Sundays before Christmas in select major markets. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — An I-Team Consumer Alert on scams ahead of the holiday shopping season.

With just over a week until Black Friday and over $228 million in fraud last year, scammers are hoping to cash in too.

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News Center 7 Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz was in Greene County and spoke to experts.

The experts told us that this time of year, we’re all so busy, we may not think something through.

It’s not just stores that’ll be busy in the weeks ahead, but many will also shop online, and that’s where scammers are waiting to take advantage.

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For some, the holiday shopping rush is on.

“My aunts have been hounding me for what I want for at least a month,” said Michael Tomes of Dayton.

But for those like Tomes, it’s all about the last-minute shopping.

“Then I’m in a panic, and I’ve got to go find something,” he said.

No matter the type of shopper you are, the stress of the holiday season is something scammers hope to take advantage of.

“They know we’re busy,” said Kenya Taylor, Vice President, Dayton Area Community Manager, Chase Bank. “They know we’re distracted. So, we’re trying to be preventative.”

She’s hosted more than a dozen scam prevention workshops in the last 2 months.

“We’re trying to get in front of people before it gets too crazy,” Taylor said. “Just remind them, hey, be careful.”

She said this time of year, be especially careful online.

Scammers use fake websites that look like legitimate ones and great deals to lure you in.

“You’re not going to find a $500 item on sale for $5,” Taylor said. “That’s probably a site going to capture your card information and use for bad things.”

Also watch out for fake delivery texts.

“Know how carriers communicate with you,” she said. “We know the United States Post Office is not sending you a text.”

She also recommends using your credit card while shopping online.

That gives you some built-in protection and avoids losing cash if you do fall for a scam.

It’s all about keeping your money safe while checking off that Christmas list.

“Something I’m definitely going to think about for sure,” Tomes said.

Chase has several fraud and scam prevention workshops coming up, including a virtual one this week.

November 19, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., this is virtual.

Others include:

Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Wright Dunbar Branch located at 1158 W Third St, Dayton, OH, 45402.

Dec. 9 at noon at the East Dayton Branch located at 2000 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45403.

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