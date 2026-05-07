I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Sky-high prices at airports. What’s being done to keep money in your wallet

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz found that some items were marked up four times more than what Dayton International Airport allows.

I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Sky-high prices at airports. What’s being done to keep money in your wallet

DAYTON — It’s no secret that items at any airport cost more money, but News Center 7 found out that airports across the country, including Dayton International Airport, have policies in place that limit how much something can be marked up.

Along with News Center 7’s Cox Media Group sister stations, we visited 8 airports across the United States and made purchases of some of the most common items that travelers buy. Then, compare those prices with off-airport stores to see how much more consumers are paying.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz found that some items were marked up four times more than what Dayton International Airport allows.

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Mindy Druckenbroad, of Huber Heights, was at Dayton International waiting for her trip to Florida. And, Teresa Doak had just returned from Florida.

Both ladies said they knew buying something at the airport was going to cost more. News Center 7 wondered how much more the prices are at Dayton International. Turns out, the airport has a comparable pricing policy.

Druckenbroad said, “I had no idea.”

The airport requires vendors to price within 10% of comparable establishments in the local market. News Center 7 decided to put the policy to the test.

Of the six items purchased, only 1 was within the 10% markup. A king-size Snickers was marked up 30%. A bag of Smartfood Popcorn was marked up 38%, while a travel-size Tylenol was marked up nearly 40%.

Gary Leff runs the travel blog, View From The Wing. He said it’s no surprise to travelers that things cost more at the airport. Stores at the airport are expensive to operate with higher rent and more security hurdles than other locations.

But, when it comes to comparable pricing policies, “The question of what is comparable is always an ambiguous or amorphous kind of idea. It may be the most expensive place. It may be near the airport,” Leff said.

According to the airport, Dayton’s policy requires vendors to benchmark prices based on three comparable establishments within a 25-mile radius. That stretches as far north as Piqua, as far south as Springboro, as far west as Eaton, and as far east as Springfield.

It leaves a countless number of gas stations, drive-throughs, pharmacies, and other stores all up for comparison.

“There’s going to be a tremendous variance. And often those rules may not exactly specify, or to the extent that they do. Enforcement often will come when passengers complain, when there are enough complaints, or when an airport authority is embarrassed by failing to enforce those rules that they’re out of compliance, then they may crack down,” Leff said.

After our price comparison, a spokesperson with Dayton International Airport says they take their concession pricing policy seriously and are now reviewing vendors’ compliance.

ayton International Airport takes its concession pricing policy seriously and is reviewing vendor compliance with established pricing standards. Under the airport’s policy, pricing benchmarks are drawn from comparable retail and travel environments, like pharmacies and hotel gift shops. The airport remains committed to ensuring that both travelers and vendors are well-served, and that concession operations reflect the standards our passengers expect and deserve. — Melissa Riley Patsiavos, Dayton International Airport

The flyers News Center 7 talked to say once inside, it’s only a choice between something or nothing.

“I think they take advantage of that,” Druckenbroad said.

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