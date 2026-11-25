Today, anyone can fake a small business page and scam unsuspecting people out of their money.
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News Center 7 I- Team Lead Investigator John Bedell shows you exactly how these criminals get away with it, and how to protect your money today on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.
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These scams also cause serious harm to real business owners.
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