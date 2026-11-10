I-TEAM: Dayton school board to vote tonight on firing teacher linked to sex crime investigation

DAYTON — The Dayton Public School Board will decide tonight whether to fire one of its teachers.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police are investigating Nathaniel Williams-Rolack for possible sex crimes.

This all started when the district realized he was working on an expired teaching license.

He was teaching band at Belmont High School.

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After police arrested him, the district put him on unpaid leave.

There’s also an open criminal case involving Williams-Rolack from Oakland County, Michigan, near Detroit.

Online court records the I-Team reviewed showed he was charged in 2020 with felony “criminal sexual conduct third degree person 13 through 15.”

Court staff told the I-Team Williams-Rolack still needs to turn himself in on an active bench warrant in that case and has not been to court yet.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said they can’t comment on an open case.

Oak Park Public Safety sent News Center 7 the following statement:

“Oak Park Public Safety received a call for service on October 22, 2020, and immediately initiated a full-scale investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the case was submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, who authorized charges and issued a warrant.

Due to the nature of the case and protections afforded to minors under the law, the Oak Park Public Safety Department cannot release additional details at this time. Oak Park Public Safety continues to coordinate with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office regarding this matter, including any extradition-related decisions.

The safety of our residents, especially our children, remains a top priority for our department. We remain committed to holding any potential offender accountable, pursuing every appropriate legal avenue, and working alongside our prosecutorial partners to protect our community and ensure justice is served."

The I-Team is at the DPS board meeting.

We will update when a decision is made.

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