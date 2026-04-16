I-Team: Federal Trade Commission still looking into surveillance pricing

DAYTON — The Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission said a year after abruptly shutting down public comment on surveillance pricing, that his agency staff is still looking into the problem and how to address it.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The comments came under questioning from lawmakers in a Senate Commerce Committee hearing.

“I take the issue of personalized pricing seriously. I have instructed staff to begin exploring whether the commission needs a policy statement on whether certain disclosures ought to be required if someone is using highly personalized pricing to set individualized prices,” FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said.

Surveillance or personalized pricing is when different shoppers are given different prices without their knowledge while shopping online.

In a 2025 News Center 7 I-Team investigation, we teamed up with our sister stations from across the country, asking dozens of shoppers in eight cities to check the price of six products three times a day at some of the nation’s most popular stores.

We found hard to explain pricing disparities, including a TV that was priced nearly $200 more for one of our testers and a grill where two price testers were charged nearly $100 more than others.

This story will be updated.

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