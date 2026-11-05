I-TEAM: Local high school band director placed on leave after sexual battery arrest

DAYTON — A local band teacher and director is off the job tonight after police put him in handcuffs earlier this week on suspicion of a sex crime.

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Dayton Public Schools leaders are talking to Belmont High School parents about what’s next for their students in band class and in band events outside of school with their teacher and director on leave.

He’s the focus of a criminal investigation in Dayton, and he’s at the center of another criminal case three and a half hours north of Dayton.

Jail records show Dayton police arrested 40-year-old Nathaniel Williams-Rolack on suspicion of sexual battery.

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He’s since been released from jail.

Dayton police and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the I-Team Thursday that the case is still open pending further investigation.

We talked to Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence on the phone Thursday.

He confirmed Williams-Rolack is on paid leave as the band teacher during the day and as the band director after school at Belmont High School.

Lawrence confirmed that the police arrested Williams-Rolack based on information the district received about inappropriate activity with a minor.

The superintendent said it potentially involves a student, but he doesn’t know for sure yet and added the district has its own investigation separate from the Dayton police probe.

We found this separate criminal case involving Williams-Rolack from Oak Park, Michigan, about 14 miles northwest of Detroit.

It shows he was charged in 2020 in that community with felony “criminal sexual conduct third degree person 13 through 15.”

Online court records the I-Team checked show the case is still “open.”

We called the court Thursday, and court staff told the I-Team Williams-Rolack still needs to turn himself in on an active bench warrant in that case.

Court staff said he has not been to court yet since the warrant was issued.

Court staff said that Williams-Rolack has “contacted us several times and we’ve told him the instructions and what to do and he has not done it.”

Dayton’s superintendent said they’ve become aware of the Michigan case since their case opened.

And when News Center 7 asked about it, he said they are looking into how that case was not caught as part of a background check when DPS hired him.

We are still waiting on a call back from the local police who investigated in Michigan.

We will keep following this story.

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