FILE PHOTO: Walmart and Aldi are already planning their Thanksgiving dinners.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — An I-Team Money Saver Alert ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

We all know grocery prices are up, and this year the average Thanksgiving dinner is up 6% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

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In Greene County, News Center 7 Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz found some ways you can save on that holiday meal.

“It’s a wonderful time,” said Marian Rodgers of Beavercreek.

Rodgers will be heading to Florida to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family.

“I bring the Ohio ham,” Rodgers said. “I will bring killer brownies. I will make bread. That’s an old family recipe.”

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No matter your tradition, Thanksgiving requires a stop at the grocery store, and this year, saving on that trip is more important than ever.

“Everyone is in our stores preparing their Thanksgiving meals and getting all of the different things that they need,” said Danielle Gentry, Head of Communications and PR for the Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger.

This year, they’ve marked down all the essentials from $5 pies to $0.89 corn and green beans, and brown and serve rolls under $2.

“A lot of the deals you can find on the app and with your digital coupon,” Gentry said.

It’s not Thanksgiving without a turkey, and at Kroger, the deal is $0.48 a pound, but it requires that digital coupon. So, you’ll just scan and start saving.

Some other sales: Walmart is offering what they call a feast for 10 for $35.

Aldi is also offering a meal for 10 for $39.

This year, Kroger has focused on convenience, marking down items like meat and serving side dishes.

“Everyone doesn’t always want to stand over a stove all day long, making their Thanksgiving dinner,” Gentry said.

“Our adult kids and their families join us down there too, so they get to have fellowship with their cousins, and I get fellowship with my cousins, and we talk about each other,” Rodgers said.

Family time − the only thing more important than the menu.

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