I-TEAM: Scammers posing as Miami Valley businesses to steal your money; Here’s how to spot the fraud

Several small businesses in the Miami Valley tell the News Center 7 I-Team that people are posing as them online.

I-TEAM: Scammers posing as Miami Valley businesses to steal your money; Here’s how to spot the fraud

DAYTON — Several small businesses in the Miami Valley tell the News Center 7 I-Team that people are posing as them online – going after your money and hurting the real business owners in the process.

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The I-Team’s lead investigative reporter John Bedell has how this fraud works and how to protect your money.

On the shores of Indian Lake, Diane Kuhlman and her husband, Terry, have been in the boating business for decades.

The Logan County couple owns EZ Boats.

“We have a good reputation around the lake,” Diane said. “We’ve been told we’ve been the best-kept secret on the lake.”

But this year, the Kuhlmans found out about something someone else was doing with their best-kept secret right out in the open.

“I’m angry because we’re afraid that it’s hurting our reputation,” Diane said.

The Kuhlmans store and repair boats at their shop in Lakeview. But this spring, they started getting calls about products they don’t have.

“It’s a fake website,” Diane told the I-Team about her discovery.

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Someone posing as EZ Boats made a web page that had the shop’s correct address but otherwise fraudulent contact information. The site even took payments.

Diane tells the I-Team they’ve gotten visits from people from all over the country. She says people have travelled to the shop from states like New York, Maryland, Maine, and Minnesota, among others. She told the I-Team about a man who made the drive to Indian Lake from Illinois.

“He said, ‘I’m here to pick up my motor,’” Diane said. “(I said), ‘We don’t sell motors here.’ (He said), ‘Well, I paid somebody $6,000 for a motor, and I want it.’ (I told him), ‘Well, we’re sorry, but you’ve been scammed.’”

Diane said that guy kept his cool. But she worries other fraud victims might not.

“I’m afraid that they’re going to come in, or beat me up, or shoot me,” Diane said.

A little more than an hour’s drive south on I-75 from Lakeview in Harrison Township, Ashley Alexander tells the I-Team he has the same worries at his car shop, Alexander’s Auto Sales and Repairs in north Montgomery County.

“When I come to work in the morning, I would drive around the lot before I even got out of my car,” Alexander told the I-Team. “And I carried a gun every time I come to work in the morning because I didn’t know whether there would be somebody here that was distraught over losing $40,000 or $50,000.” We first talked to Alexander this summer when he called the I-Team saying someone made a fake Facebook page posing as his business claiming to sell muscle cars he doesn’t have.

“I was getting 15, 16, 20 calls a day on these cars,” Alexander told the I-Team last week.

He says the calls have stopped, but he worries how the fraud has affected his shop.

“Business was extremely bad (in September and October), and it’s just now starting to come back around,” Alexander said.

The I-Team found Alexander and the Kuhlmans are far from alone.

“This is actually a surprisingly big scam,” Dr. Riley Dugan, PhD, with the University of Dayton, told the I-Team.

Dugan is a professor and head of the Management, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship Department at the University of Dayton’s School of Business Administration.

“Statistics actually show that in 2025 alone, small business impersonation on social media was up to about around a $2 billion fraud,” Dugan said.

Dr. Grant Neeley, a professor and the Director of UD’s Center for Cybersecurity and Data Intelligence, says small businesses that use free platforms like Facebook for their online presence are especially vulnerable.

“(This kind of fraud is) pretty common because, unfortunately, most small businesses just don’t have the ability to pay for a large, cybersecure infrastructure,” Neeley told the I-Team. “So they’re often using free or very low-cost sites that don’t give them a lot of protection.”

The fraudulent Facebook page the I-Team found this summer posing as Alexander’s Auto Sales in Harrison Township no longer exists. But now, there’s a new one with a fresh look but still fraudulent contact information.

The I-Team called the number on the new fraudulent page and found it’s been disconnected. The web address listed on the new page does not exist.

The I-Team previously reached out to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office about Alexander’s experience with this fraud after Alexander told News Center 7 he called the Ohio AG’s Office.

A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson’s office confirmed Alexander did contact the agency. The spokesperson said the AG’s Office directed Alexander to his local law enforcement agency.

The I-Team got a copy of the report Alexander filed in July with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Kuhlman has talked to Logan County deputies. But, so far, none of the fraudsters have been caught.

“It angers me that they can get away with it,” Kuhlman said.

But Diane did show the I-Team that the fake website posing as EZ Boats has been taken down.

Both businesses are hoping to leave their choppy experience with this fraud in the rearview mirror.

“I hope I don’t have to worry about it no more,” Alexander said.

The I-Team reached out to Facebook’s parent company, Meta, about Ashley Alexander’s frustration. He told the I-Team he could not get Meta to take down the fraudulent page posing as his car shop.

Meta told the I-Team it got our email and is working on a response. As of publication, the I-Team had not received an update from Meta.

To protect your money, Dr. Riley Dugan at the University of Dayton told the I-Team that customers should remember: if the website or social media page looks suspicious at all, it probably is, and don’t click on any links that ask for payment on sites that look suspicious.

And, Dugan says, if you buy something online, use a credit card instead of a debit card.

Dugan says this is because credit card companies are better at advocating for you if you feel like you’ve been defrauded.

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