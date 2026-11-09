I-TEAM: School employee faces termination after arrest for suspected sex crime

DAYTON — A band teacher and boys’ high school volleyball coach is now off the job without pay tonight.

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And the superintendent wants him fired.

Police put him in handcuffs last week on suspicion of a sex crime.

Nathaniel Williams-Rolack is the focus of a days-long internal Dayton Public Schools investigation.

But Superintendent David Lawrence tells the I-Team he’s seen enough.

“He’s on unpaid leave and I will be making a recommendation for termination,” Lawrence said.

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Dayton’s school board will vote on whether to approve that recommendation at its next meeting Tuesday night.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk in the community. I want to ensure them that we’re taking evasive action, especially now that we have all the information,” Lawrence said.

As we’ve previously reported, Dayton police arrested the 40-year-old last week on suspicion of sexual battery.

He’s since been released from jail as prosecutors have asked police for further investigation.

Lawrence said the district does not know for sure whether the allegations involve students.

There’s also an open criminal case involving Williams-Rolack from Oakland County, Michigan, near Detroit.

Online court records the I-Team reviewed showed he was charged in 2020 with felony “criminal sexual conduct third degree person 13 through 15.”

Court staff told the I-Team Williams-Rolack still needs to turn himself in on an active bench warrant in that case and has not been to court yet.

We asked Lawrence about that case and that warrant.

“I believe because the charge hasn’t gone to trial and there’s been no adjudication, I think that it didn’t show up,” Lawrence said.

The I-Team called police and prosecutors in Michigan Monday asking about the scope of the warrant, and are waiting for a call back.

We are waiting for a call back from Oak Park police, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said they can’t comment on an open case.

Monday, I-Team Lead Investigative Reporter John Bedell went to the address where jail records show police arrested Williams-Rolack.

But so far, we’ve not been able to reach him for comment.

Separately, Dayton Police confirmed their criminal investigation is still open.

Lawrence also confirmed that Williams-Rolack was teaching at Belmont High School with an expired teaching license.

He said the district was working to address that when it learned about the allegations that led to its current investigation.

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