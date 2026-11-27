DAYTON — The Riverscape MetroPark ice rink will open for the season.

Five River MetroParks said the rink will open on Nov. 27 at 11 a.m.

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Riverscape MetroPark is located at 237 E Monument Avenue in Dayton.

Daily Admission is $7, and ice skate rentals are $3 per person.

Children three and younger are free with a paying adult.

During periods of severe or uncooperative weather, the ice rink may not be open.

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