DAYTON — The Riverscape MetroPark ice rink will open for the season.
Five River MetroParks said the rink will open on Nov. 27 at 11 a.m.
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Riverscape MetroPark is located at 237 E Monument Avenue in Dayton.
Daily Admission is $7, and ice skate rentals are $3 per person.
Children three and younger are free with a paying adult.
During periods of severe or uncooperative weather, the ice rink may not be open.
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