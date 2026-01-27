Icy conditions forced temporary closures of I-75 near Downtown Dayton

Icy conditions on I-75 through downtown Dayton caused police to shut the highway down.

DAYTON — The extremely cold temperatures caused roads to refreeze, and it led to all kinds of problems on part of Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning.

Several people thought I-75 looked good this morning as the snow was cleared away, pavement showing in most lanes. But then a few issues caused new problems. First, I-75 in downtown Dayton is elevated in many areas, and it freezes fast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The wind began blowing snow back on the road, and a lot of snow fell onto the road from the top of vehicles that had not been cleaned by their drivers.

TRENDING STORIES:

It became so dangerous that Dayton Police were forced to shut the interstate down.

Dayton PD noticed ice building up on I-75 between 9am and 10am. Other drivers started sliding before ODOT crews arrived.

The interstate was shut down around 11am, which allowed tow trucks and ODOT crews to come and treat the pavement. The shutdown lasted about 30 minutes.

Officials with ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 that blowing snow from the sides of the road and snow blowing off the tops of vehicles created new slick spots.

John Conder of Dayton said, “It’s actually pretty dangerous, too.”

Ortega Hobson admitted it’s not easy to make sure you get all the snow off your car because it creates snow swirls coming off your vehicle. It makes I-75, which is always difficult to drive, even worse.

“I’ve seen all the terrible wrecks up there and people driving just because they have four-wheel drive, they think they can do a lot of driving,” Hobson said.

ODOT officials said that with the temperatures we can expect this week, there won’t be much melting. And, with wind expected to increase, there’s a lot of danger of now blowing back out onto the road, turning it to ice.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group