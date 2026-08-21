‘I’m gonna die;’ Woman recounts rollover crash after Tuesday’s severe weather

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman recounts her drive to work last Tuesday, after severe weather storms flipped her car on the interstate.

Angelique Turner was driving on Interstate-71 near Weber Road when an ODOT camera captured her car being flipped, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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“Once I’d seen the smoke, I was like, I’m gonna die,” Turner said. “I’m like no, I gotta get out of here. I got my daughter, I got my partners, I gotta get out of here.”

Turner was on the phone with her partner describing how bad the rain was falling seconds before the crash.

“She said, ‘I’m pulling over,’ and then all of a sudden, it was like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Sherrecka Denby.

Denby said that she heard Turner’s OnStar before the call was disconnected.

“The last thing I heard before her phone hung up, because it was right after she started screaming, (was) ‘Baby, help me,’” said Denby.

The video from an ODOT camera then captured Turner’s car being lifted off the road and flipping it upside down.

“All of a sudden I felt a big whoosh, and everything was gray, and I just kept hearing myself hit the road,” Turner said.

She said that once her car finally stopped, she was hanging upside down in her seat belt.

The car had rolled onto its roof, with the headlights still on and flashing.

The video of the crash has since gone viral, and the couple said that watching it back has been surreal.

“I’m still processing, again, that it was me in that video. It was me in that vehicle. It was me,” Turner said.

Even without the video, the crash has been replaying in her mind.

“It’s like a replay in my head consistently. That’s the hard part,” Turner said. “Like, I wish it was something I could kind of forget about, but my brain will not allow me.”

Turner walked away from the crash with minor injuries, but is grateful to be alive. She said she was thankful to the strangers who stopped to help, including the man who had pulled her from the wreckage.

“The man in the white truck, I believe he had on a green T-shirt and some jeans. I want to thank him, thank him so much,” Turner said. “You were heaven-sent, definitely an angel, and I appreciate you for helping me. You saved my life.”

A paramedic who was on her way to work also stopped, along with a Columbus fire crew that just happened to be driving down I-71 and pulled over.

Turner said that she would love to thank each person.

From the crash, she suffered a concussion, bruising, nerve damage, and a bulging disc in her shoulder. For now, she plans to heal mentally and physically.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for Turner to help pay for a new vehicle, since hers was totaled in the accident.

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