‘I’m tickled,’ Neighbors help purple-heart veteran renovate Springfield home

Neighbors helped renovate a home for an Iraq War veteran just in time for Veterans Day.

SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors helped renovate a home for an Iraq War veteran just in time for Veterans Day.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, a veteran got a new shower and porch to make his home easier to live in.

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Contractors estimated that this project normally costs between $17,000 and $22,000.

But they are covered through donations to help a local veteran.

“I didn’t lose any body parts. But I still have the back problems and everything,” said Eddie Lightner. “So, now I actually have something to hold on to and stand. I don’t have to worry about all that.”

Crews spent Saturday installing the shower and porch. Lightner told News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky that it is a huge relief.

“I was in Iraq in 2004,” he said.

Lightner served 15 months before getting hit with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). 22 years later, he and his wife are still dealing with the aftermath.

“With his ailments, he’s got a hard time getting in and out of a tub,” said Brenda Lightner. “Taking showers, I have to be here, because if not, he’ll fall.”

They were determined to make their home easier for Eddie to live in.

“They approached me,” said Noah Sebastinas, owner of Dream Big Contract. “She told me that they had been working with the VA, and the VA had denied some stuff and that her husband was a Purple Heart veteran.”

Sebastinas wanted to help.

“I went and made a phone call to another guy and said, ‘Hey, what do you think about just donating the services?’” Sebastinas told Petrosky.

After four months of planning and two days of construction, the Lightners’ wish is becoming a reality.

“I’m tickled,” said Eddie. “it looks great. The bathroom looks awesome.”

“Now he can, if he wants to go down the steps that aren’t going to wobble or break and enjoy the backyard with our animals, he can,” said Brenda.

Eddie says that he can’t wait to use it.

“A couple more things to finish (Sunday), and we’re ready to take a shower.”

Both call this construction project a life saver.

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